Telangana: TRS to hold dharna in 119 segment headquarters over paddy procurement

HYDERABAD: Politics continue to boil in Telangana state particularly after the Huzurabad by election. Unable to digest the astonishing loss at the hands of BJP , the ruling TRS took up a serious onslaught on the national ruling party and more or less an election mode of politicking continue to erupt in the urban and rural parts of the state. Chief minister KCR launched an all out attack on the BJP state leadership and the war of words assumed alarming proportions as the BJP rebutted the allegations levelled by the TRS.



The ruling party of the state suddenly changed its stand towards the farm regulations and it started demanding the withdrawal of cess on petroleum products. The chief minister intensified his attack in a series of press meets and singled out the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. Another BJP parliament member Dharmapuri Aravind was also sharply attacked in the media conferences conducted by the TRS brigade. The BJP and TRS have almost belittled the third party Congress in the process.



The TRS chief has chosen to intensify the attack in a Vijayagarjana at Warangal but Central election Commission came as a relief when it announced the MLC election schedule entailing the implementation of model code of conduct.



However, a ruling party in the state planned the dharna seeking clarity on Paddy rates index and policy of the central government in this regard. The BJP, while trying to curtail this took up the struggle on Thursday itself and thus paved way for the intensified struggle.



Friday May witness a war of words as the TRS is holding dharnas in 119 segment headquarters of the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:59 PM IST