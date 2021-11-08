'Centre is not giving Padma awards to people of our state': Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the Central government is ignoring the people of Telangana and is not giving Padma awards to them.

"Centre is not giving Padma awards to people of our state, they’re are ignoring us," Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

The Padma awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Telugu Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) has been targeting the Centre and BJP for its policies and the three farm laws.

Centre is not giving Padma awards to people of our state, they’re are ignoring us: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

The TRS chief lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and warned the party's state chief Bandi Sanjay to refrain from loose talk or else "we will cut your tongue." While addressing the media here, KCR lambasted the BJP and said that Sanjay has been bluffing the farmers of Telangana by asking them to cultivate paddy and giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured.

Lashing out at Sanjay for asking the farmers to grow something that is not being procured by the Centre, KCR said, "The Centre is saying we will not procure paddy and the state BJP is saying we will procure it. Refrain from loose talk. We'll cut your (state BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments about us." "Sanjay said he will send me to jail. I dare him to touch me!" he added.

Launching a verbal attack on the BJP, KCR questioned what BJP has done in the last seven years. "India's (per capita) GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre has increased taxes unnecessarily," he claimed.

"Did you give Rs 15 lakh to every person of the country or did you give two crore jobs (as promised)?" asked KCR.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 06:27 PM IST