Telangana: TRS opting techniques to win local body polls

Hyderabad: After it’s unsuccessful endeavour in the Huzurabad by poll of MLA, the ruling TRS is meticulously dealing the Local body constituency by polls in Telangana. The party is leaving no stone unturned to retain all the seats and trying to prevent the holding of camps for the MPTCs,ZPTCs and local body representatives. On the scrutinee day of the nominations on Wednesday the ruling party successfully pinpointed the loopholes of independents and secured the rejection of nominations in at least three districts. Following this the TRS nominee from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha successfully romped home the election unopposed. Similarly in Ranga Reddy also a similar result was evident in two seats.

Apart from this election strategy , the ruling party is prevailing upon the independents and the proposers to withdraw from the fray so that it wrests all the seats. As per the information pouring in from districts seniors of TRS are luring the independents with sops and benefits so that they leave the contest. The election may prove a one side affair.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:01 PM IST