Telangana: TRS keen on clinching local body MLC posts

Hyderabad: After securing the six MLA quota MLC seats and the governor nominated MLC post , the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi is moving its pawns clearly to clinch all the twelve MLC seats in the Local Body constituencies of the state. The party re nominated seven candidates from the outgoing list and anointed five new faces for the seats which according to the numbers would easily retained by the party without any hassle.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of the. Chief minister KCR who is the outgoing MLC from Nizamabad seat has filed her nomination papers from the same seat. The party enjoys considerable support base in Nizamabad and Kamareddi districts and she is likely to retain the seat. Surprisingly the ruling party concentrated on the matter pertaining to discourage the independents filing the nominations for this seats though all the seats can be clinched by the party without any problem.

Notable among the candidates include the recently joined TDP man L Ramana from Karimnagar district, P Srinivas Reddi from Warangal,D Vitthal from Adilabad MC Kotireddi from Nalgonda respectively.

The chief minister strategically stayed in New Delhi after announcing the candidates for all the seats except Nizamabad and Kavitha got the ticket subsequently.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:52 PM IST