Telangana: TRS hopes introduction of younger generation will pave way for 2023 Assembly elections

Advertisement

Hyderabad: The encouragement of ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi for the younger generations entry into the political arena is paving way for the emergence of more new leaders in Telangana in the coming elections.



Fielding of TRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav from the Huzurabad segment against a seasoned politician Eetela Rajender of BJP can be viewed as a turning point in the state political scenario. Initially this option is practiced in Nagarjuna Sagar when Nomula Bhagat was preferred as the nominee of TRS.



Particularly after the fielding of Gellu, the Social media activists, youth leaders and social activists owing allegiance to TRS or any other party feel that they would be given chance to prove their mettle in the general elections. Parties too have started identifying the probable young leaders and there is a talk that new generation leaders would make debut surely in the 2023 general elections in sizeable numbers .

From TRS, there are quite a few number of faces from the ten erstwhile districts of the state , while Opposition Congress and BJP too are identifying new faces much before the scheduled elections of 2023.

If the present experiments of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao continue, he may opt for more new faces. Few among them were reportedly shortlisted by the high command based on their abilities, efficiency and leadership qualities.

From the state capital of Hyderabad Manne Krishank can be the best bet for the party based on his eloquent speeches and service activities. Similarly, from Warangal district new generation leaders like Dr Kadiyam Kavya are emerging through their social service abilities. Though she is the daughter of former deputy Chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, her independent thought process and service motto has given the scope to prove her mettle in the political line too. There was a talk that she would be preferred by the TRS for the Warangal MP seat previously. But at the last minute she was not chosen.

Krishank was with Congress during the general elections and he tried for the Secunderabad Contonment seat. Errolla Srinivas of erstwhile Medak, Pidamarthi Ravi of erstwhile Khammam, are also the eligible leaders who can be offered the chance to enter the election fray. From the Nalgonda erstwhile district Jalagam Sudheer is among the front runners who can be given the choice. Though there are quite a few emerging leaders these faces are unique till date.



Opposition Congress too is banking on the new generations and it is identifying the new faces and neutrals for encouragement in the next elections. Though the election is still two years away, grooming of new leaders was set as a top priority issue by political parties in Telangana.

There is a talk that encouraging new generation would help the party regain the lost ground in the state of Telangana. BJP on the otherhand is a bit advanced in this matter as the student wing and youth wing leaders of that party are emerging string contenders for the next polls.



Apart from these parties the Teenmar Mallanna team, Bahujan Samaj Party and the YSRTP are also searching for new faces.



If such an identification process transform into a reality Telangana would certainly become the first state in the country that encourages new generations into the polity in the coming years. there is a talk that one thirds of the total seats may witness change of guard and youths may be preferred in these seats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:58 PM IST