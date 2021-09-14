Telangana: Stiff competition among leaders and aspirants for MLC post

Hyderabad: Stiff competition among the Telangana Rastra Samithi leaders seemed imminent as the number of aspirants swelled into two digits for the MLC posts from the MLA quota constituency in the Telangana assembly.

Though the notification was deferred due to the post-Corona conditions and second wave repercussions, Telangana Chief Minister KCR has reportedly chalked out a list of the probable MLCs from these seats.

A total of seven seats, including one Governor quota MLC post, fell vacant from June and July respectively in the Telangana Legislative Council during the second wave of Corona. As the conditions were not apt for the free conduct of a poll, the State government wrote a letter to the election commission of India citing the existing pandemic conditions in the state.

Responding to this, the CEC had deferred the poll schedule. Although the MLA posts in the vacant assembly seats were announced for Odisha and Bengal assembly polls, the election of one assembly seat Huzurabad and the six MLC posts were kept in abeyance based on the conditions prevailing in the state.

However, there is a talk for the past two days that the MLC schedule would be announced by the election commission. One post of the Governor quota was filled with Padi Kaushik Reddy, as per the recommendations of the Cabinet, but that too was put on hold at the Governors' desk.

Meanwhile, the aspirants list piled up in numbers for the remaining six posts. The outgoing MLCs include Former Chairman of the Council Guththa Sukhender Reddy, Vice Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, both hailing from erstwhile Nalgonda district. Former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and former whip Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu of erstwhile Warangal district.

Apart from these Akula Lalitha and Fareeduddin were also the members of Council in the previous tenure. While all these are vying for the post along with the former governor quota leader Srinivas Reddy of Warangal, some more leaders are also vying for the MLC posts in the six vacant seats.

The other leaders include L Ramana of Karimnagar district, Mandava Venkateshwar Rao of Nizamabad district, Thummala Nageshwar Rao of Khammam district along with P.Srinivas Reddy of Khammam, Koti Reddy of Nalgonda District, Bonthu Ram Mohan of Hyderabad city, Errolla Srinivas of Medak district, and Sirikonda Madhusudhanachary of Warangal district.

Along with these leaders, Devi Varaprasad Rao and Deshapathi Srinivas of Medak are also vying for the MLC berths.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:03 PM IST