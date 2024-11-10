 Telangana Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Pushes His Two Young Children To Death In Lake, Then Takes His Own Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Pushes His Two Young Children To Death In Lake, Then Takes His Own Life

Telangana Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Pushes His Two Young Children To Death In Lake, Then Takes His Own Life

According to police, Sathyam (48) along with his son Anvesh (7) and daughter Triveni (5) jumped into Chinatl Cheruvu in the town. Police pulled out the bodies from the lake with the help of locals on Sunday. Sathyam is believed to have thrown the two children into the lake before jumping into the same lake to end his life.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad: A man ended his life along with his two children by jumping into a lake in Telangana’s Siddipet town, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Sathyam (48) along with his son Anvesh (7) and daughter Triveni (5) jumped into Chinatl Cheruvu in the town.

Police pulled out the bodies from the lake with the help of locals on Sunday. Sathyam is believed to have thrown the two children into the lake before jumping into the same lake to end his life.

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?

Police suspect family problems led to the suicide. Sathyam was said to be depressed after his second wife left the home following an altercation with him and was staying with her parents. Sathyam committed suicide with the children of his first wife.

Read Also
Momos Lead To Death Of A 31-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad: Know Why Telangana Government Has Banned...
article-image

About Another Incident

In another incident, two persons died in a road accident in Jagtial district on Sunday. The accident occurred when a car in which four persons were travelling was hit by a bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

According to police, the accident occurred on Dharur Road near Jagtial town.

Sankeerth, who was driving the vehicle, and a young woman sitting next to him were killed. Another person Rayamallu and his wife seated in the rear were critically injured. They were admitted to a government hospital in Jagtial.

Sankeerth and his parents were returning to Jagtial after attending the wedding of a relative in Jangaon. The deceased woman was their relative.

Read Also
Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To...
article-image

Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to a government hospital in Jagtial for autopsy.

One of the wheels TGSRTC bus belonging to the Jagtial depot was found detached at the accident site. It was not clear if the accident occurred after the wheel came off or if it got detached due to a collision.

A police officer said they had registered a case and took up the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...