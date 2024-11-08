Momos Lead To Death Of A 31-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad: Know Why Telangana Government Has Banned Mayonnaise

Canva

If you like your momos with mayonnaise, here's what you should re-consider the next time you have it. In response to a health scare that surfaced in Hyderabad earlier this week, the Telangana government has imposed an immediate ban on selling Mayonnaise. This action comes after an unfortunate incident that took place in Hyderabad.

Several food poisoning cases and foodborne illnesses were being reported from the city including several people being hospitalised and one death. All of these cases had a common link- the contaminated mayonnaise that is popularly used in street foods.

Why was mayonnaise banned in Telangana?

After reporting multiple food poisoning cases, one tragic case that cam forth was the death of a 31-year-old woman, Reshma Begum. Reshma and her two daughter, aged 12 and 14 were severely ill after eating momos from a popular momos vendor in Banajara hills.

Livemint reported that the all three of them immediately started showing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. They ignored these symptoms hoping they'd cure it at home until it only got worse a few days later. On October 27, all of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment where unfortunately Reshms succumbed to her sickness on their way to the hospital while her daughters are seeking treatment.

In light of this, the state's Commissioner of Food Safety issued an order on Wednesday that forbids the manufacture, distribution, and storage of mayonnaise made from eggs for a year.

Following similar food poisoning cases reported at a shawarma outlet just days earlier, health authorities responded by conducting raids throughout the city, focusing especially on shawarma and mandi restaurants.

How mayonnaise can cause food poisoning?

Mayonnaise is a smooth and creamy sauce made by mixing egg yolks with oil and flavoring it with vinegar or lemon juice. It’s very popular in many dishes like sandwiches and salads. However, because mayonnaise contains raw eggs, it can easily become contaminated with bacteria, especially salmonella, if not handled properly.

If mayonnaise is not stored correctly or left at the wrong temperature for too long, salmonella bacteria can grow quickly, turning it into a health risk. Eating contaminated mayonnaise can lead to serious digestive problems. Symptoms of salmonella infection often include strong stomach cramps, ongoing diarrhea, and intense vomiting.