Telangana: Police bust red sandalwood smuggling racket, 2 arrested, 137 kg logs seized

Hyderabad: With the arrest of two persons, police have busted an inter-state red sandalwood smuggling racket here and seized 137 kg of the precious wood. The car used for transporting the logs has also been confiscated.

The joint operation was carried out by Special Operations Team, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda, along with Hayathnagar police. According to Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, the police acted on a tip-off to carry out the operation.