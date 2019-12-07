Was Hyderabad encounter 'fake'? Telangana HC orders preservation of bodies till Dec 9

A group of human right activists on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court seeking its intervention into the alleged extra-judicial killing of four persons accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor.
"Mumbai based lawyers, including me filed a letter petition before CJI, National Human Rights Commission of India, Telangana HC and DGP demanding registration of FIR against police personnel for killing four accused in custody in the name of encounter," advocate Gunratna Sadavarte told ANI.
"This is absolute violation of rule of law and constitutional guarantees. We request the court to immediately monitor the case to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court are followed and send its own observer to elicit on the ground facts surrounding the encounter," the letter read.
It also sought direction to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to pass the order to preserve the bodies of four accused.
The letter also demanded the formation of a special team of autopsy surgeons to undertake independent video graphing of the post mortem. "We seek the formation of a special team of forensic experts to undertake an independent examination."
Taking cognizance of the letter the Telangana High Court on Friday directed authorities to preserve, till December 9, the bodies of all four accused gunned down by police near Shadnagar town during investigation into woman veterinarian's gang-rape and murder.
The court issued the direction after an emergency hearing late Friday evening. Various human rights and women's organisations made a representation in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into what they called "extra-judicial killings" of the four accused.
The matter will come up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice R. S. Chauhan on December 9.
One of the human rights activists, Devi, told ANI that the "brutal killing" did not bring justice to victim or security to women.
"You [the police] did not go by the book and showed your true insensitive colours. To cover it up, you went for the brutal killing. This did not bring justice to the victim or security to women across the country. We want judicial enquiry into the encounter case by an unbiased agency as per the law," Devi said.
While, the encounter triggered a chorus of praise from people across the country who saw it as speedy justice, concerns were also raised over it being alleged custodial killing.
"People are welcoming the killing because they have lost trust in the rule of law. Justice in this country is always delayed. On average, rape cases take five years in the courts," rued Devi. She added that the people are "mistrustful" of the police system and do not have faith that justice will be imparted to the victim.
"Public hanging and execution do not deter criminal across the world. Arabic countries where such punishments are given are still unsafe for women. Where are you taking this country to?" the human right activist questioned.
The four rapists were killed in an encounter with the police as they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Friday.
