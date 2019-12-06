'Law has done its duty': Cyberabad CP justifies extrajudicial Hyderabad encounter deaths

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police in the early hours of Friday.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.They were remanded to 7 days' judicial custody.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation police officials said.

Speaking to the media Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said that the accused had been taken into police custody and interrogated on December 4 and 5.