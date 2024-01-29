Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Viral Video Of Policewoman Dragging Girl By Hair In Ranga Reddy

Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Viral Video Of Policewoman Dragging Student By Hair In Ranga Reddy | Twitter

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on a video clip showing lady police officials dragging a protesting student by her hair in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana during an agitation by some students of the Professor JayanshankarTelangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on 24th January, 2024. The video of the reported incident has gone viral on social media.

Report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights: NHRC

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim girl. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter within 4 weeks. It should also include the action taken report and health status of the victim girl.

According to the media report, carried on 25th January, 2024, the students were protesting against a decision of the State Government allocating 100 acres of land belonging to the university, for the construction of the new High Court complex.