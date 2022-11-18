Telangana 'MLA Poaching' Case: Top BJP leader BL Santhosh summoned | File Photo

The Special Investigation team (SIT) probing 'TRS MLAs poaching case' in Telangana has issued a notice to BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

As per the report by NDTV, the team has asked him to appear before police on November 21.

The SIT served him a notice under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Following TRS’ allegations that BJP tried to poach some of its MLAs, the saffron party filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe.

This developement comes days after the High Court ruled that the police could continue investigation but also ordered that a judge will monitor it.

Allegations by TRS

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were filed against the trio—Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy—on the night of October 26.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

The incident led to a war of words between the BJP and TRS with allegations and counter allegations.