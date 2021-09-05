Telangana: Kadiyam foundation donates tablets to students selected under national merit scholarship on Teacher's day

HYDERABAD: With the online classes becoming imminent for the students of government schools too, the need of procuring the gadgets for the studies has become an essential commodity.

Understanding this need quite correctly, Dr Kadiyam Kavya, Chair Person of the Warangal bound Charitable organisation Kadiyam Foundation came ahead to aid the needy students in general and merit scholarship holders.

As a pilot project, the social doctor from Warangal has selected the station Ghanpur segment for her project implementation and commenced the act of providing the mobile phones and tabs for the students selected in the National Merit Scholarship.

On Sunday, on the occasion of Teachers day, the medical doctor, who is a pathologist in the Community Health Centre of Wardhannapet in Warangal district handed over four tabs to the National Merit Scholarship winners Rohitha, Mehana, Niharika and Ganesh of the ZP Secondary School Chinnapendyal in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district.



She announced that the foundation would lend support to twenty more students selected under National Merit Scholarship from the government schools of Station Ghanpur assembly segment in the next ten days.

Foundation Director Dr Nazeer was also present on the occasion.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:09 PM IST