MCD Bye-Elections 2025 Concludes Peacefully With 38.51% Turnout, Voting Process Smooth Across 12 Wards | ANI

New Delhi: The State Election Commission, Delhi, on Sunday undertook extensive and meticulously planned arrangements to ensure the smooth, transparent, and voter-centric conduct of polling for the MCD Bye-Elections 2025 across the 12 wards where elections are underway, according to an official release.

The Commission has deployed a holistic framework with a strong focus on accessibility, convenience, and integrity that encompasses logistical preparedness, voter facilitation measures, and live monitoring systems.

The SEC stated in the official release that the polling remained completely peaceful, and there had been no reports of any disorder or commotion at any polling station. No disruption in polling has been reported due to technical issues or malfunctions in the EVM machines.

As for voter turnout, a total of 38.51% (tentative) voting was recorded till 5:30 PM. Polling has been conducted smoothly, and no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere, the release stated.

The State Election Commission, Delhi, remains steadfast in its commitment to conduct elections with the highest standards of integrity, inclusivity, and efficiency. The Commission ensured that every voter had a safe, accessible, and positive polling experience. The voting process for the MCD Bye Elections 2025 concluded peacefully and seamlessly with no complaints.

Meanwhile, Adeshwar Kant, Joint Secretary of the State Election Commission, said that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) bypolls have concluded smoothly, with voters casting ballots in a hassle-free environment.

The SEC highlighted the Nigam Chunaav Delhi app, a new QMS system to track queues, and 100% webcasting of all 580 polling stations, enabling real-time monitoring and quick resolution of minor issues.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Secretary of the Delhi State Election Commission, Adeshwar Kant, said, "Since morning, our election arrangements have been running very smoothly, and so has the election process. It's proceeding easily and without issues. Voters can cast their votes in a happy atmosphere because we have simplified the election process and provided convenient facilities." The 12 wards that underwent polling include Shalimar Bagh-B (Women), Mundka (General), Ashok Vihar (Women), Chandani Chowk (General), Chandani Mahal (General), Dwarka-B (Women), Dichaon Kalan (Women), Naraina (General), Sangam Vihar-A (General), Dakshin Puri (Scheduled Caste), Greater Kailash (Women), and Vinod Nagar (General).

