UP Tables ₹9.12 Lakh Crore Tax-Free Budget For FY27, Bets Big On Infra, Exports And Energy

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday presented a tax-free Budget of Rs 9,12,696 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, positioning it as a growth-oriented roadmap with focus on infrastructure, exports, agriculture and energy.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the outlay reflects the government’s push for holistic and balanced development, driven by large-scale infrastructure creation and industrial expansion.

Khanna said Uttar Pradesh has topped the Export Preparedness Index 2024 among landlocked states, as per NITI Aayog’s January 2026 report, underlining the state’s rising export competitiveness and improving industrial ecosystem.

On agriculture, he said Uttar Pradesh continues to be the country’s largest agricultural producer and leads national output in wheat, paddy, sugarcane, potatoes, bananas, mangoes, guavas, amla and mint. Irrigated area has expanded from 21.6 million hectares in 2016-17 to about 27.6 million hectares in 2024-25, while crop intensity rose from 162.7 percent to 193.7 percent during the same period.

In the power sector, Khanna said thermal generation capacity has increased by over 55 percent to 9,120 MW in 2025-26 till December 2025, from 5,878 MW in 2016-17. Renewable energy capacity has also scaled up, with 2,815 MW of solar projects commissioned so far, reflecting the government’s focus on clean energy.

Citing macroeconomic indicators, the Finance Minister said Uttar Pradesh’s gross state domestic product is estimated at Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.4 percent. Per capita income has more than doubled over the past eight years to Rs 1,09,844 from Rs 54,564 in 2016-17 and is projected to reach Rs 1.20 lakh in 2025-26.

Khanna said the government claims to have lifted around 60 million people out of multidimensional poverty, while the unemployment rate has declined to 2.24 percent. The state’s ranking in the SDG India Index has improved to 18th in 2023-24 from 29th in 2018-19, he added.

On investments, Khanna said memoranda of understanding worth about Rs 50 lakh crore were signed at the Global Investors Summit held in February 2024, with potential to generate around 10 lakh jobs. Four groundbreaking ceremonies have so far been held for over 16,000 projects involving investments of about Rs 15 lakh crore.

He said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as India’s largest mobile phone manufacturing hub, accounting for 65 percent of national output, while 55 percent of electronic component units are located in the state. Electronics exports from Uttar Pradesh have reached Rs 44,744 crore. The state has also achieved Leader Category status in the national startup rankings, driven by increased investment in innovation and technology.

The Finance Minister said the Budget is aimed at strengthening the state’s growth trajectory and building a self-reliant, energy-efficient and industry-driven economy.

The Opposition, however, questioned the claims of inclusive growth. Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said the public was struggling with unemployment and farm distress, and that the Budget did not address ground realities.