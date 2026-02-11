UP Excise Revenue Touches ₹43,975 Crore Till January 2026, Shows Strong Growth | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department recorded revenue of Rs 43,975.15 crore in the financial year 2025-26 till January 2026, marking a sharp rise compared to the same period last year.

State Excise and Prohibition Minister of State (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal said the revenue collected till January this year was Rs 6,074.80 crore higher than the Rs 37,900.35 crore collected till January 2025 in 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 16.03 percent.

The minister said the state had set a revenue target of Rs 48,900 crore till January 2026, against which 89.92 percent of the target has been achieved.

In January 2026 alone, the department collected Rs 4,148.20 crore, which is 23.60 percent higher than the Rs 3,356.26 crore collected in January 2025. The year-on-year increase for the month stood at Rs 791.94 crore.

On enforcement, Agarwal said that till December 2025, the department registered 89,692 cases related to the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor and narcotics. During this period, 23.30 lakh litres of illegal liquor and intoxicants were seized. A total of 16,856 people were arrested, 3,081 were sent to jail, and 123 vehicles used in smuggling were seized.

He added that during daily enforcement drives in January 2026, 8,688 cases were registered across the state. The department seized 1.93 lakh litres of illicit liquor and narcotics, arrested 1,521 people, sent 297 to jail, and seized 12 vehicles involved in smuggling.