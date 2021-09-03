Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile phone services to resume from 10 pm today, internet to remain suspended till Sunday afternoon

The mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will resume from 10 pm today, said the police. However, the internet services will remain suspended till Sunday afternoon, they added.

"Like yesterday, the situation across Kashmir valley remained peaceful today. In view of the peaceful situation, mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open tonight at 10 pm. Internet on mobile services shall remain shutdown till Sunday afternoon," J&K Police said.

The police again requested the people to "not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley".

For the unversed, mobile services, except on BSNL's postpaid, were snapped across the valley on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure in the wake of death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Mobile Internet and Internet on fixed lines, except for BSNL's Broadband and Bharat Fiber were also barred.

Restrictions were imposed on the movement and assembly of people. While the roads leading to Geelani's residence in the Hyderpora locality remained sealed, barricades were put up in other areas to stop the movement of people. All markets, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions were also closed in the Valley as contingents of police and paramilitary forces remained deployed around sensitive places in the city and elsewhere.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:54 PM IST