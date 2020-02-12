Telangana HC directs state government not to demolish secretariat buildings till further orders

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government not to go ahead with the demolition of buildings in the existing secretariat until further orders.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy were hearing a bunch of petitions against the demolition of the existing secretariat causing "unnecessary burden" on the exchequer.

The petitioners informed the court that the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government was trying to demolish the existing administrative complex also on the basis of "vaastu." When contacted, Advocate General B S Prasad said the construction of new secretariat is a state's prerogative and they will approach the court with all the designs and plans of the new one to seek vacation of the stay order.