Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in Telangana underway

Hyderabad: Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in Telangana was underway on Wednesday amid tight security with people queuing up to cast their votes.

The polling, which began at 7 am will end at five pm, officials said. The elections will be held for 2,647 wards in municipalities and 382 divisions in corporations.

However, councillors to 80 wards and corporators for three divisions had been elected unopposed, Telangana State Election Commission said. A total of 50,000 personnel have been deployed for fair and peaceful conduct of elections.

Special arrangements have been made in Left Wing extremist affected districts. According to State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy, there will be an average of 800 voters per booth.

As per the statistics provided by the commission, the Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.