Rs 10 lakh for each family in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s village

Hyderabad: It is raining crores in the birthplace of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Or, to be more specific, each family in Chintamadaka has been paid Rs 10 lakh; and that means the largesse has been extended to all the 2,000 families residing in the village.

He showered the bounty – which works out to Rs 200 crores -- during a visit to his native village in Siddipeta district.

At a public meeting, he announced the bonanza out of the blue, without even asking the villagers. Of course, as a wag pointed out, who would have protested against the bounty?

During his one-day official visit to his birthplace, KCR also announced the construction of permanent houses for every family and the development of an underground drainage in the village.

KCR said that his village would be developed as a role model in the State and would in due course transform into a 'gold chunk.' Lest it be construed as rhetoric, he instructed officials to complete all the sanctioned development programs in six months’ time.

The chief minister said he would again visit the village after six months and inaugurate all completed schemes, including the proposed road network and drinking water supply scheme.

He further instructed local leaders to involve every citizen of the village in the development of Chintamadaka.

It has also been announced that a state health index will be prepared and there will be a Health Profile of all residents. The big idea is to create a health index of Telangana.

''We will set up camps for health check-ups throughout the year and provide necessary medical care. Harish Rao wants to set up a free eye camp immediately. I urge the Collector and the MLA to do so in a matter of months,’’ he added.

By S K ZAKEER