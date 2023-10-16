 Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Rangareddy Due To Short Circuit; Video Surfaces
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Rangareddy Due To Short Circuit; Video Surfaces

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Rangareddy Due To Short Circuit; Video Surfaces

ANI October 16, 2023
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Rangareddy | Twitter | ANI

Rangareddy, October 16: A fire broke out at a shop in the Vanasthalipuram area of Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, police said. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Police said that the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, however, it is not ascertained yet.

"We got a call at 6:00 am in the morning today that a fire has broken out in a shop in Vanasthalipuram. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit however it is not certain. The fire broke out in a two-shutter shop selling bags including school bags, luggage bags and others. There are no casualties reported," an official said.

Police added that the fire is under control now. Earlier, a fire broke out at a mall in the Chandanagar area in Telangana's Rangareddy district on August 12 and was doused hours later. No casualties were reported in the incident.

article-image
