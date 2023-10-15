Pune: Late-Night Warehouse Fire In Wadki Area Brought Under Control By Fire Brigade | Representational Image

A fire incident was reported inside a warehouse in Wadki area late night on Saturday. The fire brigade teams of the Pune Municipal Corporation were immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control before it spread into the residential areas in the building above the warehouse.

According to the fire brigade department officials, the fire call was received at 11:39 pm and three firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The warehouse that caught fire had some electronic materials including wires, machineries and CCTV material. Above the warehouse, there were residential flats and the citizens immediately came out of their houses after the fire was noticed.

Fortunately, the godown was closed and there was nobody inside at the time of incident due to which no casualties or injuries were reported. The fire brigade team doused the fire within half an hour after reaching the incident site. However, the local citizens had already opened the shutter of the warehouse and they tried their best to contain further spread.

According to the officials, the warehouse was rented by a person who claims that a material worth Rs 3 lakh has been gifted into the fire. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

