Telangana Assembly Polls: K Chandrashekar Rao's party signs up with I-PAC

After day-long discussions, K. Chandrasekhar Rao's party on Sunday signed up a deal with Prashant Kishor for the strategy for next year's Assembly elections in Telangana and his plans for a national alternative at the Centre, the NDTV reported.

Prashant Kishor, who airdashed to Hyderabad on Saturday, had a night halt at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister after day-long discussions.

KCR's son and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also discussed various issues with PK, as the political strategist is popularly called.

KCR's deal with PK assume significance in view of the latter's recent series of meetings with Congress leadership and his reported plans to join the grand old party.

Kishor is understood to have shared with KCR the result of the survey done by his team in 89 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. He had already given a report to the TRS president on the survey done in 30 constituencies.

The TRS leader and PK are also reported to have exchanged views on the current political situation in the country and KCR's plans to forge an alliance of regional parties.

The discussions come ahead of the 21st foundation day celebrations of TRS scheduled in Hyderabad on April 27.

Last month, KCR had revealed that he is working with PK. Describing PK as his best friend for the last 7-8 years, KCR had claimed that he never takes money for his work. "Prashant Kishor never takes money for work. Take it from me. He is not a paid worker. You people don't know who Prashant Kishor is and what his commitment is for the nation," he said.

(With inputs from the agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 06:04 PM IST