Navi Mumbai: No respite in lemon price in near future, traders say

There is no sign of declining the lemon prices in the wholesale as well as in the retail market. The price of lemons continues to be around Rs 150 per kg wholesale. Even the unit price in the retail is Rs 10 or above. Many retailers have stopped keeping lemon.

The price of lemon has increased across the country and Mumbai is equally facing its shortage. At present, the wholesale price of lemon in Vashi’s APMC Market is between ₹100 to ₹140 per kg depending on the size. And, if traders are to be believed, there will be no respite in the immediate future. Majority of traders say that the lemon prices are unlikely to come down.

In retail, a single lemon costs not less than ₹10. “There are multiple reasons that have affected the price of lemons. The irregular rain during the flowering period is one of the major causes. Apart from that, the increase in demand due to summer heat, consumption of lemon in Covid waves, arrival of Ramadan festival etc, are a few reasons contributing to the hike,” said a trader from the vegetable market in APMC Vashi.

“Since there is no drop in the demand with limited supply, there is no change in its price. With the scorching heat, the demand is likely to rise and price will continue to soar,” said another trader.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:40 AM IST