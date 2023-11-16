Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Actor-Politician Vijayashanti Quits BJP To Join Congress | IMDb/Twitter

Former Member of Parliament and renowned film actor Vijayashanti tendered her resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Party sources confirm that her resignation letter has been formally submitted to the State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. This move aligns her with a growing list of leaders, including former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who have recently parted ways with the BJP.

According to The Hindu, Congress leaders have already initiated talks with Vijayashanti and extended a warm invitation for her to join the Congress party. The speculations suggest that her formal induction into the Congress may take place in the presence of key leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vijayashanti's possible reasons for resignation

Vijayashanti expressed her dissatisfaction with the BJP's functioning, leading to her decision to resign. Reports indicate that she has been disengaged from party activities for some time and was notably excluded from both the party's list of star campaigners and denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls.

This recent development follows earlier rumors of her potential departure from the BJP along with former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and former MP G. Vivek Venkatswamy. While the latter two had previously left the party, Vijayashanti had chosen to remain. However, with her perceived marginalization by the party leadership, she has ultimately decided to part ways with the BJP.

Vijayashanti's career in Politics and cinema

Notably, Vijayashanti had rejoined the BJP in December 2020 after a hiatus of 15 years. Recognized as the 'Lady Amitabh' for her impactful roles in Telugu films, she initially joined the BJP in 1997 and served as the general secretary of the party's women's wing. In 2005, she left the BJP to form her outfit, Talli Telangana, advocating for the separate statehood of Telangana. Later, she merged Talli Telangana with TRS (now BRS) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medak constituency in 2009.

Despite her political journey taking various turns, Vijayashanti remained active in both politics and cinema. Her film career, spanning nearly four decades, includes over 180 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. After a hiatus of 13 years, she made a comeback to the silver screen in 2020 with the film "Sarileru Neekevvaru," starring popular actor Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

