Tejasvi Surya tags Aug 12 report on Nabanna sanitisation, says BYJM has won this battle

The report which Tejasvi Surya tagged said that West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' will remain closed on Thursday and Friday for a sanitisation drive, which is apparently from August 12.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya staged a sit-in before the Jorasanko police station in the city on Thursday night demanding an FIR be filed against police for alleged unprovoked attack during a march to the state headquarters Nabanna.

Surya, flanked by Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state leaders, sat before the police station at 10 pm after police allegedly refused to lodge the FIR.

"This government has lost all moral rights to stay in power. Its police have mercilessly beaten up our men without any provocation leaving several party men and 'karyakarta' seriously injured and showered coloured water mixed with chemicals on Morcha members. Now when we have come to the police station to lodge an FIR and they (police) are even refusing to register that," Surya told reporters amid shouting of slogans by activists.

Defying COVID-19 regulations, a combative BJP mustered thousands of its workers on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday for a march to the state secretariat. Parts of the two cities resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurled stones and blocked roads with burning tyres to protest against the killing of saffron party workers.