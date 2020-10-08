BJP workers killed: Tejasvi Surya turns up in Mamata's turf, Didi deploys WB police

The BJP's planned march to the West Bengal state secretariat has become a topic of contention with the ruling Trinamool Congress denying permission for the same. This however has not deterred the party, and BJP workers have gathered in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation and are raising slogans against the state government. The state secretariat, Nabanna is located close to Kolkata, in Howrah district.

The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that four rallies have began towards State Secretariat Nabanna a short while ago. At the same time, BJP workers are protesting in the lane opposite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house. While the Chief Minister is reportedly not at her residence, the police have detained the workers. Police have also lathi charged party workers in the Dankuni area of Hoogly district.