Tejashwi Yadav VS Nitish Kumar: Chief ministerial candidates launch personal attacks at each other during poll rallies

As the dates for the Bihar assembly polls approach, the verbal attacks by the politicians against their counterparts are getting more personal. On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav were seen lashing out at each other at their respective poll rallies.

At a rally in Begusarai district, Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack against Tejashwi and said: "Ask your father or mother if they (Yadav's parents) made any schools or colleges when they had the chance... or kept on making ill-gotten profits".

Nitish termed RJD's 15-year rule in the state as the "reign of terror and genocides". "There were no roads or electricity supply. They (RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi) just ensured development of their own family. For me, the entire Bihar is my family," he said.

Nitish Kumar slammed Tejashwi and further said, "He keeps blabbering nonsense." Without naming Tejashwi Yadav, he said those who are criticising him, have neither any experience of working nor any knowledge.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also lashed out at Nitish Kumar at a rally in Sultanganj and said that a government of the corrupt is ruling in Bihar. He appealed to the people to give an opportunity to the youth in this election and said that 10 lakh youth will be given jobs if the Mahagathbandhan came to power.

Speaking in Bhojpuri, Yadav said Nitish Kumar had been in power in Bihar for 15 years but no work has been done. Yadav said the youth in Bihar were kept away from employment. When the migrant youth returned to Bihar during the pandemic, the Chief Minister was locked in his room instead of speaking with them. He has now ventured out when it is time to seek votes.

"The people of Bihar are going out of the state for education and employment. Hospitals in the state are in a dilapidated condition and the education system in disarray," he said.

Besides, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday also released his party manifesto for Bihar Elections 2020. "Our party's resolution is to bring overall development to the state and create a new stunning Bihar," he said.

"This is not a manifesto, it is our pledge to bring a change which is set to become true. Every sector has been taken into consideration while preparing this manifesto so that we can make Bihar a happy, better and prosperous State," Tejashwi Yadav said while releasing vision document.