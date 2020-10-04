Tejashwi and Tej Yadav named in a murder FIR

Bihar politics is beginning to heat up. The State police have registered an FIR against RJD leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, among others, for the murder of 37-year-old Dalit leader Shakti Malik.

A former member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Malik was shot dead at his residence in Purnea district on Sunday.

A chief of RJD's Dalit cell, Anil Sadhu, and three unidentified assailants have been also named the FIR, news portal reports said. Shakti Malik's wife has alleged that his death is a political killing. After being expelled from the party led by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shakti Malik (37) had decided to contest the upcoming assembly elections as an independent candidate. In a video, Malik had even accused RJD leader Tejashwi of seeking Rs 50 lakh as donation for allotting the party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat.

Malik was gunned down by three masked men who barged into his home in Purnea district at around 3 am. His wife, children and driver were the only ones at home at the time, media reports add. He was rushed to the Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

With the 2020 Bihar polls less than a month away, the JDU claimed leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had ‘exposed his true colours before the nation'.