'TDK worried about retaliatory Macao leak': Swamy mocks Sonia over Adhir Ranjan's deleted China tweet

BJP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday took to Twitter, wondering about about a recent tweet by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The tweet that was posted on Monday afternoon has since been deleted from Chowdhury's twitter profile. Later on Tuesday, the Congress too distanced itself from the tweet.
In the post Chowdhury had called China an "yellow expansionist" and had urged the Modi government to accord diplomatic recognition to Taiwan.
"Be careful China, Indian forces know how to defang the venomous snakes like you, entire world is watching the sinister design of yellow expansionist," he had tweeted.
But there seems to be a reason behind Chowdhury's retraction of the post.
In a two-part tweet on Tuesday, fellow party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Anand Sharma, said that Chowdhury's views on China were his own and did not reflect the position of the party.
"The Indian National Congress recognises and values the special strategic partnership between India and China. As two ancient civilisations and large economies of the world both countries are destined to make a significant contribution in the 21st Century," he wrote.
Subramanian Swamy however had a slightly different take on the situation.
"Congi LS leader in Lok Sabha wrote a harsh abusive tweet against China. TDK worried about a retaliatory Macao leak by China, smacked him and he abjectly withdrew and deleted his tweet. Chickens coming home to roost?" he tweeted earlier on Tuesday.
