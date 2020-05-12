'TDK worried about retaliatory Macao leak': Swamy mocks Sonia over Adhir Ranjan's deleted China tweet

BJP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday took to Twitter, wondering about about a recent tweet by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The tweet that was posted on Monday afternoon has since been deleted from Chowdhury's twitter profile. Later on Tuesday, the Congress too distanced itself from the tweet.

In the post Chowdhury had called China an "yellow expansionist" and had urged the Modi government to accord diplomatic recognition to Taiwan.

"Be careful China, Indian forces know how to defang the venomous snakes like you, entire world is watching the sinister design of yellow expansionist," he had tweeted.