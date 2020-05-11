Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has a warning for 'yellow expansionist' China; urges Modi govt to accord diplomatic recognition to Taiwan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Modi government to accord to diplomatic recognition to Taiwan "without much delay". His comments come in the wake of Taiwan having donated one million face masks to India as the country fights the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Chowdhury also had a warning for neighbouring China, that was both cryptic as well as a tad bit offensive.
"Be careful China, Indian forces know how to defang the venomous snakes like you, entire world is watching the sinister design of yellow expansionist," he tweeted.
Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has a history of sending forth cryptic tweets and controversial statements. To underscore our point, we'd like to draw your attention to the time he spoke about how he spoke about Chidambaram last year.
“Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is irresistible,” he wrote, perhaps driving home the point once and for all that "eloquently" stringing together a series of big words doesn't make your comments valid or logical.
Taiwan, which is officially known as the the Republic of China has had ties with the neighbouring state since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949. China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and insists that countries cannot have official relations with both China and Taiwan.
Taiwan is at present resisting attempts by China to stop the region from attending a key World Health Organisation meeting that is scheduled for the later part of May.
According to reports, recently, Ambassador Chung-Kwang Tien of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center handed over a million face masks that had been brought to India by a special flight, and handed over to the deputy secretary general of the Indian Red Cross Society.
