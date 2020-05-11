Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has a warning for 'yellow expansionist' China; urges Modi govt to accord diplomatic recognition to Taiwan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Modi government to accord to diplomatic recognition to Taiwan "without much delay". His comments come in the wake of Taiwan having donated one million face masks to India as the country fights the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chowdhury also had a warning for neighbouring China, that was both cryptic as well as a tad bit offensive.

"Be careful China, Indian forces know how to defang the venomous snakes like you, entire world is watching the sinister design of yellow expansionist," he tweeted.