Tauktae pounds Gujarat, 13 killed

Ahmedabad

Over 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.

Tauktae has now weakened into a “cyclonic storm” and will gradually become a “deep depression” as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm dumped heavy showers in the state, with as many as 35 talukas receiving over an inch rainfall.

Heavy showers left many areas of Ahmedabad city inundated with knee-deep water during the day. Over 16,000 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees and over 1,000 poles uprooted, CM Vijay Rupani said.

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 8 fishermen onboard a fishing boat that drifted into the sea off the coast of Veraval harbour, officials said.

Besides, 2 Coast Guard Chetak helicopters, operating from the CG airbase at the UT of Daman, rescued 8 crew members of the stranded ship ‘Gal Constructor’ from the sea off the Satpati coast (in Maharashtra) amid very rough and inclement weather conditions, a release said.