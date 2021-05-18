Tauktae pounds Gujarat, 13 killed

Ahmedabad
Over 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.
Tauktae has now weakened into a “cyclonic storm” and will gradually become a “deep depression” as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm dumped heavy showers in the state, with as many as 35 talukas receiving over an inch rainfall.
Heavy showers left many areas of Ahmedabad city inundated with knee-deep water during the day. Over 16,000 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees and over 1,000 poles uprooted, CM Vijay Rupani said.
The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 8 fishermen onboard a fishing boat that drifted into the sea off the coast of Veraval harbour, officials said.
Besides, 2 Coast Guard Chetak helicopters, operating from the CG airbase at the UT of Daman, rescued 8 crew members of the stranded ship ‘Gal Constructor’ from the sea off the Satpati coast (in Maharashtra) amid very rough and inclement weather conditions, a release said.
121 Karnataka villages in 7 districts badly-hit
Bengaluru: An initial survey has revealed that 121 villages in 7 districts of Karnataka — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Belagavi — were badly hit by Cyclone Tauktae that wreaked havoc in other districts also Sunday. Among the 121 villages affected, 48 were from Uttara Kannada district, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. However, the Tauktae toll remained 8. Among the 8 deaths reported, 2 each were from Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi, and 1 each from Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, officials said.
Authorities said 387 houses were damaged. Of them, 57 were fully damaged and 330 damaged partially, the report said, adding 711 electric poles, 153 transformers, 9,203 metres of lines, 56.2 km of road, 57 nets and 116 boats were also damaged. The loss to agriculture and horticulture crop is yet to be ascertained. —Shankar Raj
Shah speaks to CMs
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to the CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan and reviewed the situation in their states after the landfall of Cyclone Tauktae, official sources said. They said the minister extended the central support and promised all possible aid to mitigate challenges that arose in the aftermath of the ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ battering the costal areas on the country’s western shore along the Arabian Sea. Home Ministry officials said Shah spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
Power supply in Goa today
Panaji: The electricity supply in Goa snapped due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae will be restored by Wednesday, the state electricity department said on Tuesday. Most areas plunged into darkness on Sunday after high-speed winds coupled with rains uprooted transmission cables, poles and trees. “We have managed to restore 80% of the snapped electricity supply in Goa. Rest 20% would be restored by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning,” an official said, adding, the restoration is on in the state round-the-clock.
Light rains bring down mercury in Delhi
New Delhi: Light rains pulled down the mercury in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8°C, 9°C below the season’s average, while the weather department has warned of squalls in the NCR region on Wednesday. As Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its remnants will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India including the Delhi-NCR, the IMD said.