Tanishq: From baby shower to love jihad

MUMBAI: Social media can turn even the most well intentioned narrative on its head. Sample this: Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq was hammered on Tuesday for an advertisement, which tells the simple story of a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, who is surprised to find that an elaborate ‘baby shower’ ceremony has been organised as per Hindu rituals.

The girl asks her mother-in-law about it, saying, "Par yeh rasam toh aapke ghar mein nahi hoti hai na? (But this ceremony is not celebrated at your place, isn't it?)," and is told, "Bitiya ko khush karne ki rasam toh har ghar mein hoti hai na? ''

Rather than congratulating the creative team of Tanishq for a beautifully crafted message of inter-faith confluence, the ad became the centrepiece of a spurious narrative of 'love jihad'. In no time, rabid elements had crept out of the woodwork and began the rant: 'Boycott Tanishq.'

Clearly taken aback by the venom, the jewellery brand decided to yield before the band of trolls and the commercial is no longer available on its official YouTube channel.