Tamil Nadu sees biggest dip in cases in 10 days

Dravida Thambi

Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw its biggest decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days. After consistently registering over 500 cases daily, the State saw its tally go up by only 447 patients. Now Tamil Nadu has recorded an overall 9,674 cases.

According to Health Department sources, among the new patients were 22 persons, who had returned from Maharashtra. The death toll also went by two.

However, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar insisted that the State’s mortality rate on account of novel coronavirus disease was the lowest in the country at 0.68%. The State was increasing its testing numbers.

Meanwhile, the medical experts’ panel met the Chief Minister today and later briefing journalists reiterated that the lockdown cannot be completely lifted but done only in a phased manner.

The State also received its first special train from Delhi – the Rajdhani Express. On the request of the Chief Minister, the Railways will operate one more train to Chennai on May 16 and after that suspend inbound services due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Outbound train services to transport migrant workers will however continue.

All arriving passengers will be subjected to tests and quarantine protocol.