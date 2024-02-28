Tamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Dies In Chennai Hospital Named After Slain Ex-PM

Chennai: One of the released life convicts in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan (55), a Sri Lankan national, died in Chennai on Wednesday. Just a fortnight ago, his departure to Sri Lanka was cleared by the Sri Lankan and Indian Governments.

Ironically, his end came at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, named in memory of the slain leader who fell to a human bomb in 1991. It is at this hospital, Rajiv Gandhi’s mutilated mortal remains were kept after being brought from the assassination spot, before being flown to New Delhi.

Santhan was undergoing treatment at the hospital since January 27. Doctors said he died of cryptogenic cirrhosis with liver failure.

Santhan was among the four accused in the case whose death sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court in 1999. Decades later his death sentence was commuted to life and subsequently he was freed from the prison as the Governor and President failed to act on a Cabinet recommendation to release all seven convicts in the case.

Very recently, the Deputy High Commission for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Southern India had communicated to the Tamil Nadu Government that on a request from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, a temporary travel document has been issued for Santhan alias T Suthenthiraraja. The travel document was valid till August 1, 2024.