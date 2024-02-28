 Tamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Dies In Chennai Hospital Named After Slain Ex-PM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Dies In Chennai Hospital Named After Slain Ex-PM

Tamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Dies In Chennai Hospital Named After Slain Ex-PM

Santhan was among the four accused in the case whose death sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court in 1999.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Chennai: One of the released life convicts in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan (55), a Sri Lankan national, died in Chennai on Wednesday. Just a fortnight ago, his departure to Sri Lanka was cleared by the Sri Lankan and Indian Governments.

Ironically, his end came at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, named in memory of the slain leader who fell to a human bomb in 1991. It is at this hospital, Rajiv Gandhi’s mutilated mortal remains were kept after being brought from the assassination spot, before being flown to New Delhi.

Santhan was undergoing treatment at the hospital since January 27. Doctors said he died of cryptogenic cirrhosis with liver failure.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Setback For Minister I Periyasamy As Madra High Court Sets Aside His Discharge In...
article-image

Santhan was among the four accused in the case whose death sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court in 1999. Decades later his death sentence was commuted to life and subsequently he was freed from the prison as the Governor and President failed to act on a Cabinet recommendation to release all seven convicts in the case.

Very recently, the Deputy High Commission for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Southern India had communicated to the Tamil Nadu Government that on a request from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, a temporary travel document has been issued for Santhan alias T Suthenthiraraja. The travel document was valid till August 1, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gyanvapi Dispute: Hindu Petition Urges Terrace Entry Ban At Complex

Gyanvapi Dispute: Hindu Petition Urges Terrace Entry Ban At Complex

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Gujarat: Two More Municipalities, Nadiad & Porbandar-Chhaya, To Get Municipal Corporation Status

Gujarat: Two More Municipalities, Nadiad & Porbandar-Chhaya, To Get Municipal Corporation Status

Uttar Pradesh: Rajya Sabha Defection Bolsters BJP In 7 Lok Sabha Constituencies

Uttar Pradesh: Rajya Sabha Defection Bolsters BJP In 7 Lok Sabha Constituencies

Uttar Pradesh: Altercation Claims Three Lives & Injures 1 In Fulat Village Clash Over Love Marriage

Uttar Pradesh: Altercation Claims Three Lives & Injures 1 In Fulat Village Clash Over Love Marriage