 Tamil Nadu: 'No One Can Save Our Country If BJP Returns To Power', Says CM Stalin
MK Stalin also said that the failure of the Narendra Modi Government at the centre and the BJP government in Manipur, would reflect in the Lok Sabha elections.

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
PTI

Chennai: Sounding the Lok Sabha poll bugle, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said if the BJP returned to power in the Centre in 2024 then no one can save the country.

Calling upon the DMK poll booth agents to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the INDIA bloc, Stalin, told them at a meeting in Ramanathapuram district in south Tamil Nadu, that the failure of the Narendra Modi Government at the centre and the BJP government in Manipur, would reflect in the Lok Sabha elections.

Saying the BJP was rattled by the opposition unity and its leaders were feeling insecure, he said the DMK would not be cowed down by threats by the national party. “We are not the AIADMK to prostrate before them. We are on a strong wicket and we are certainly winning,” he said claiming the party’s alliance will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stalin accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of deliberately making references to Jayalalithaa (attack on her in the Assembly in 1989) in the Parliament during the recent no-confidence motion just to save the Prime Minister from addressing about the real issue of Manipur.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Centre Of Imposing Hindi Through NEP
