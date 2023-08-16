Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Centre Of Imposing Hindi Through NEP

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | Twitter

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, has accused the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi on the state through the National Education Policy (NEP). In a recent statement, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly pushing Hindi at the expense of regional languages.

He said, "They (BJP) are trying to impose Hindi through New Education Policy and DMK will object if Hindi is imposed in Tamil Nadu."

The National Education Policy, unveiled by the Centre in 2020, seeks to revamp the education system in India. However, it has been met with apprehension in certain states due to concerns about the potential dominance of Hindi and the dilution of regional languages' significance.

In addition, Stalin also showed support to Siddaramaiah's State Education Policy.

Moreover, in a significant development over NEET row in Tamil Nadu, DMK IT Wing will be initiating a statewide protest. This is with regards to the increase in suicide numbers over NEET.

"DMK student’s wing and Medical wing will hold a protest on 20th August to show how NEET has affected the students of Tamil Nadu and it has started affecting the families of the students too. I request all public, students and teachers and families of the affected to take part in this protest and why we don’t want NEET in Tamil Nadu and we don’t want any more deaths in Tamil Nadu,” Udhayanidhi told ANI.