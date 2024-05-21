Tamil Nadu Murder CCTV Video: Gangster, Who Was Due To Get Married Next Month, Hacked To Death By 6 In Broad Daylight In Tirunelveli

A construction worker, who is said to be a part of a criminal gang, was hacked to death on a busy street in the Palayamkottai area of Tirunelveli city on Monday. The slain construction worker was accused in a few criminal cases, including a murder case.

The brutal killing was captured on CCTV. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, 28-year-old construction worker Deepak Raj, a resident of Vagaikulam near Moontradaippu in the district, had gone to a restaurant near the KTC Nagar flyover on Monday.

After parking his vehicle, Raj was heading towards the restaurant when around six men attacked him with machetes.

The video of the incident shows Raj running to save his life as the attackers follow him.

The construction worker then collides with a bike parked on the busy street, causing him to fall to the ground.

One of the attackers, who was chasing him from a close distance, started attacking him with weapons.

Soon, the other attackers reached the scene and hacked Deepak Raj to death. The attackers can be seen fleeing the scene as no one interrupts them from killing Raj.

The incident took place outside the restaurant in full public view.

It has been reported that Deepak was due to get married in a month.

According to a report by The Hindu, police investigations revealed that Deepak Raj was an associate of rowdy Muthu Mano, who was beaten to death in Palayamkottai Central Prison. Therefore, the police suspect that the murder of Deepak Raj is a case of retaliation.

The Palayamkottai police have registered a case, and an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.