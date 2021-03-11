Tamil Nadu: Keeping his word, Rahul Gandhi gifts 12-year-old Kanyakumari boy pair of sports shoes

A 12-year-old boy from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu was pleasantly surprised when he received a pair of sports shoes from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
According to a report by The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi had met the boy during his campaign at Tamil Nadu's Paraikode village on March 1. The Congress leader met 12-year-old Antony Felix when he made an unscheduled stop at a roadside bakery in Paraikode village on the Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Highway.
During his conversation with Antony, Rahul Gandhi had promised him a pair of sports shoes after Antony told him that he was a sprinter.
During his unscheduled stop at a roadside bakery in Paraikode village, Rahul Gandhi spotted the barefooted Class V boy and his friends holding pictures of Congress leaders. After seeing the boy, the Gandhi stopped his convoy and struck up a conversation with Antony.
While talking to Anthony, Rahul Gandhi asked him whether he could run faster than the Congress leader, to which the boy replied he could definitely outrun him. The young boy's prompt reaction impressed Gandhi, who promised to send him a pair of running shoes.
During his visit to Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi participated in multiple engagements as part of his three-day tour of Tamil Nadu, ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in the state which his party is facing in alliance with the M K Stalin-led DMK.
