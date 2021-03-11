Tamil Nadu: Keeping his word, Rahul Gandhi gifts 12-year-old Kanyakumari boy pair of sports shoes

A 12-year-old boy from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu was pleasantly surprised when he received a pair of sports shoes from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to a report by The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi had met the boy during his campaign at Tamil Nadu's Paraikode village on March 1. The Congress leader met 12-year-old Antony Felix when he made an unscheduled stop at a roadside bakery in Paraikode village on the Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Highway.

During his conversation with Antony, Rahul Gandhi had promised him a pair of sports shoes after Antony told him that he was a sprinter.