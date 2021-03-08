Jyotiraditya Scindia could have become CM with Congress, but has become backbencher in BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia could have become chief minister with the Congress but has become a backbencher in the BJP, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

According to sources, while speaking to the Youth Wing of the party about the importance of Congress organisation, Gandhi said, "He (Scindia) would have become the Chief Minister had he stayed with Congress but Scindia has become a backbencher in the BJP. Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him - One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route."