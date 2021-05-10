Tamil Nadu: IPS officer who arrested Amit Shah is the new Director General of Police (DGP)

Chennai, May 10: The IPS officer P Kandaswamy, who had shot to national limelight when he arrested Amit Shah, then Gujarat Home Minister, in 2010, in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, was on Monday appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Vigilance and Anti-Corruption by the new DMK Government.

It is significant to note that Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his campaign for the Assembly election, had repeatedly said that once he is elected to power, he would go after the corrupt ministers of the AIADMK regime. The DMK, as opposition party, had submitted multiple complaints of corruption charges against then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a host of ministers to Governor Banwarlilal Purohit as well as to the Vigilance Department.