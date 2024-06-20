Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: 9 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized In Karunapuram After Consuming Illicit Liquor | Representational Image

Chennai: At least nine persons died and dozens of people hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district in north Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. This is the third hooch tragedy in the State in the last 13 months. Last year, 22 persons had died in twin illicit liquor tragedies, which too took place in north Tamil Nadu, in fact in close proximity to the Kallakurichi district.

The tragedy comes as a huge embarrassment to the M K Stalin Government, which was basking in the glory of the recent landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, and just a day before the Assembly is set to meet. Also it comes ahead of the July 10 by-elections to Vikravandi Assembly constituency, located in the neighbouring Villupuram district.

While six persons died in Kallakurichi, three victims, succumbed in Salem GH where they were rushed. Reports from the district suggested the number of those dead could be higher.

Over 40 persons were hospitalised at different hospitals including the Kallakurichi Government Hospital, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry and the Salem Government Hospital. They complained of blurred vision, nausea and stomach ache, all tell tale signs of methanol induced poisoning.

Sources said most victims were daily wagers and they had consumed the illicit liquor, purchased in sachets from a local vendor, who has since been arrested.

Chief Minister Stalin ordered the suspension of District Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena and transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath with immediate effect. A few other police personnel were also suspended. He also transferred investigation in the case to the CB-CID and deputed two Ministers – E V Velu and Ma Subramanian to Kallakurichi to make arrangements for the treatment of those admitted in hospital.