 Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin

Seven policemen were suspended on Sunday, May 14 following the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin | Screengrab/ANI

As many as 12 persons have died in two districts of northern Tamil Nadu after consuming suprious alcohol. The two separate incidents related to hooch were reported from Chengalpattu and Villupram.

Seven policemen were suspended on Sunday, May 14 following the incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin

India-United States to hold 1st strategic trade dialogue on June 4 & June 5

India-United States to hold 1st strategic trade dialogue on June 4 & June 5

BJP plans massive month-long campaign to mark PM Modi's 9 years in office; know details here

BJP plans massive month-long campaign to mark PM Modi's 9 years in office; know details here

UP: Principal, teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting 15 school girls

UP: Principal, teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting 15 school girls

Punjab court summons Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over speech comparing Bajrang Dal with...

Punjab court summons Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over speech comparing Bajrang Dal with...