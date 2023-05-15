Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll increases to 12; CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh to victims' kin

As many as 12 persons have died in two districts of northern Tamil Nadu after consuming suprious alcohol. The two separate incidents related to hooch were reported from Chengalpattu and Villupram.
Seven policemen were suspended on Sunday, May 14 following the incident.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.
