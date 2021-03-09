Tamil Nadu elections: Actor Vijayakanth's DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Tuesday quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ANI reported.
The party has cited the non-allocation of expected seats and constituencies as the reason for its exit, according to ANI.
The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.
