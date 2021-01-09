Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: AIADMK general council endorses Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM candidate

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK’s general council on Saturday not only endorsed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’s face for this year’s Assembly elections but also vested complete powers in him and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to decide about forming a “victorious alliance” and seat sharing exercise with allies.

Palaniswami is the co-coordinator of the AIADMK, while Panneerselvam is its coordinator. After a brief tussle between them last year, at a high level committee of the AIADMK, eventually Panneerselvam proposed Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate. At that time an 11-member steering committee was also constituted as a quid pro quo to Panneerselvam.

On Saturday, the general council, which is the supreme party body, ratified both decisions. Already Palaniswami has been campaigning in different districts under the slogan ‘Vetrinadai Podum Tamilagam’ (Tamil Nadu marches on victoriously).

The ratification is significant as now the decision to project Palaniswami as the AIADMK’s face for the polls cannot be reversed. It also comes days ahead of the expected release of V K Sasikala, the close aide of former party leader Jayalalithaa, from the Bengaluru prison where she is serving a four-year term after being convicted for corruption. Curiously the party general council made no reference to Sasikala’s impending release in any of its resolution except for senior leader K P Munusamy saying it would make no impact. After Jayalalithaa’s death she was appointed the party’s interim general secretary but after her incarnation Palaniswami managed to make her a persona non grata within the AIADMK.