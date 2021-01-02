'These jumbo committees serve no purpose': Karti Chidambaram questions Congress appointments in Tamil Nadu

In a prominent note of dissent, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday questioned the appointment of a large number of officials for the grand old party's Tamil Nadu unit and said that these "jumbo comittees" serve no purpose since they only diminish accountability.

The Congress had, earlier in the day, announced a major rejig in its Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the Assembly polls this year and set up key election-related panels including senior leaders P Chidambaram and Mani Shankar Aiyar in them.

The party had named 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries in the jumbo state unit.

Questioning the move, Karti took to his official Twitter handle and said that "these jumbo committees serve no purpose".

"These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VP, 57 GS, 104 Secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability," tweeted Karti P Chidambaram, also tagging several senior Congress leaders in the post.