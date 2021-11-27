e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in state, says disaster management minister Ramachandran

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram says state revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran
State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said a total of eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state.

While speaking to the media here in Chennai, Ramachandran said, "Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, out of which 3 people lost their lives yesterday. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram."

He added, "Waterlogging has been reported at 220 places in Chennai, out of which water is cleared at 34 places. The process to pump out floodwater is ongoing at 127 places." Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting governor RN Ravi to discuss heavy rainfall in the state.

Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:43 PM IST
