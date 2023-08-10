Tamil Nadu: ED Freezes Under-Construction Property Linked To Arrested TN Minister V Senthil Balaji

V Senthil Balaji | Twitter

Chennai: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday froze a huge under-construction property belonging to close relatives of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji.

The agency, which is presently interrogating Senthil Balaji in custody, had carried out search operations in Karur district on Wednesday in connection with the 'Cash for Jobs Scam' involving the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations.

V Senthil Balaji money laundering case

Senthil balaji, formerly the Transport Minister (erstwhile Jayalalithaa Cabinet) was earlier arrested in June for his involvement in money laundering. He is now in the M K Stalin Cabinet having switched loyalties to the DMK a few years ago.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered and chargesheets filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, in the 'Cash for Jobs Scam arraying the Minister as the main accused. The agency alleged that in collaboration with his brother RV Ashok Kumar, and his Personal Assistants B Shanmugam & M Karthikeyan, he gave jobs in lieu of cash. This led to jobs being awarded at the expense of deserving candidates.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that a substantial parcel of land admeasuring 2.49 Acre located at Salem Bypass Road, Andankovil, Karur was acquired by P Lakshmi (Mother-in-Law of Ashok Balaji) from one Anuradha Ramesh for a mere ₹10 lakh, as against the land’s true value amounting to more than ₹30 crore. However, while scrutinising the income source of Lakshmi, it was revealed that she lacked any credible means of income," the ED said.

Her assertion of selling old jewellery to secure ₹10 lakh for the land purchase were proven to be fictitious. Subsequently, this plot of land was gifted to her daughter Nirmala, wife of Ashok Kumar. Upon further investigation, it was disclosed that the remaining sum required for the land acquisition was paid in cash to Anuradha. This cash in turn, was employed by Anuradha to procure another piece of land in the same vicinity.

Property placed under freeze order

"Considering these developments, the said property has been placed under a freeze order in accordance with section 17(1-A) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act," the agency said on Thursday.

"Despite multiple summons issued to Ashok Balaji, Nirmala, and Lakshmi, they are yet to appear in person, demonstrating a lack of cooperation with the ongoing investigation," the ED added.

Meanwhile, fresh trouble brewed for Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, also under the ED lens. The Madras High Court in a rare action, took up suo moto for revision his recent acquittal in a wealth case by the trial court.

