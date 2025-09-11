 Nepal Unrest: Protesters Set Fire To Under-Construction Marwari Community Building In Kathmandu
The building of Marwari Seva Parishad was being built with the help of residents of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and other Rajasthanis living in Nepal. Twelve floors of the 18-story building were already built, and construction work was going on, but protesters set it on fire on Tuesday.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Security personnel stand guard on a road after the violent protest over alleged corruption, in Kathmandu. | ANI

Jaipur: An under-construction community building of nonresident Rajasthanis was set to fire by protesters in Kathmandu a couple of days ago.

The building of Marwari Seva Parishad was being built with the help of residents of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, and other Rajasthanis living in Nepal. Twelve floors of the 18-story building were already built, and construction work was going on, but protesters set it on fire on Tuesday.

Suresh Sharma of Jhunjhunu and others who have business in Nepal said that the building being built at Batis Putli Place near Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu costs 60 crore Nepali currency for public service.

Apart from this, a cow shed, guest house, and hospital were also vandalized during the protest. The hospital was serving the locals with free dialysis and prosthetic limbs.

article-image

Several Rajasthani passengers, including independent MLA Ritu Banawat, have been stranded in Kathmandu and nearby cities. Husband of MLA and BJP leader Rishi Bansal said that they are at a small airport near Kathmandu and hopefully will return to India on Friday. Their family was on a visit to Kailash Manasarovar Two other groups of over 700 passengers from Jaipur and nearby villages are stranded at different places in Nepal.

The Rajasthan government has set up a special cell and issued helpline numbers to help the families stranded in Nepal.

